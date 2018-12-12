Why U.S. govt is supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs – Official

Related News

The United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer in Lagos, Russell Brooks, Wednesday said the U.S. government is interested in supporting entrepreneurs in Nigeria because of the potentials of its young people.

Mr Brooks spoke at the opening of the third edition of the U.S. Consulate’s Conference for Emerging Entrepreneurs in Lagos.

He said the U.S. government believes that Nigerians, especially its young people, are the country’s greatest resource capable of producing a more prosperous future for the country that is less dependent on a single commodity.

“[A Nigeria] capable of inventing new products and services that will be attractive to markets around the world, producing the growth, jobs, and incomes that will enable Nigeria to take its rightful place among the leading nations of the world,” said Mr Brooks who represented Consul-General John Bray at the event.

“Yes, we believe in you and by aiding Field of Skills and Dreams (the organisers), and other local organizations, we are demonstrating our confidence in what Nigerians can accomplish.

“Returning to what you as an individual need to know and do in order to succeed in your business, please remember this quote from Dave Thomas, the founder of the American fast-food chain called Wendy’s. He said, ‘What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than anyone, know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed.’

“I trust all of you have that burning desire to succeed.”

About 105 participants were selected from a pool of over 5,000 vocational and technical and education graduates.

They were grouped into four key entrepreneurship sectors – technology, agriculture, confectionery, and fashion/style.

Mr Brooks thanked the organisers of the programme for assembling an “outstanding group of mentors.”

“These mentors, men and women who have accomplished great things in their business careers are taking time out of their busy schedules to share some of their wisdom and experience with young people and the U.S. Consulate thanks them for their commitment and generosity,” he said.

“They are excellent role models for these budding entrepreneurs and, again, we thank them for their contribution.”

The U.S. official said those passionate about the success of an idea – a new product or service – a means to deliver something that people want and do so easier, faster, or more economically than others are likely to succeed.

“You will know whether you do and no one else because only you will decide whether you are committed to that idea when others doubt you … when it is tough to get a loan … and when it would be so much easier to get a normal predictable job.

“The men and women who remain steadfast in their beliefs, no matter the doubts of others, no matter the obstacles, have what is takes to succeed as an entrepreneur. You must decide whether those characteristics describe you.”