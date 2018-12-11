NLC to place governors owing salaries, pensions on ‘watch list’

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is to liase with the International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) to place names of governors in the states where workers are being owed salaries and pensions for several months on a “watch list”.

NAN reports that the ITUC is the world’s largest trade union federation.

It was formed on Nov. 1, 2006, out of the merger of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the World Confederation of Labour.

Ayuba Wabba, president of the NLC, made this known while addressing the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) at its 17th anniversary on Tuesday Abuja.

He said that aside “naming and shaming” these governors, the NLC would soon direct Nigeria workers to monitor various airports in the country to stop such governors who may have completed their term from fleeing the country

“We will instruct workers at the nation’s airports to disallow and disgrace any governors trying to leave the country in order to enjoy themselves overseas.

“We have issued statements to these governors owing salaries, informing them that they cannot go anywhere to enjoy the monies they have carted away.

“They will be disgraced and chased away,” he said.

He said: “Instead of using the money to make life good and build the country for the good of everybody, a few elites will embezzle what is meant for all for their personal use.”

Mr Wabba however assured pensioners that the NLC would not relent it its effort to ensure the issue of minimum pension alongside the minimum wage, was addressed.

He said that if the government must address the issue of pensioners, it must address the welfare of pensioners, this he said would ensure that workers desist from looting.

Mr Wabba commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of pensions arrears for the Nigeria Airways workers and the 33 per cent increament the pension. (NAN)

