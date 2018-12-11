Court jails 14-year-old for raping 4-year-old

Court Symbol
Court Symbol

An Upper Area Court I, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Tuesday, sentenced a 14-year-old boy to three years in prison for raping a four-year-old girl.

The judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced the teenager without an option to pay fine.

Mr Suleiman held that the punishment would serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such crimes.

The prosecutor, Yakubu Audu, had earlier told the court that the case was transferred from the Kaduna-Vom Police station to the State Crime Investigation and Intelligence Department on Sept. 24.

Mr Audu told the court that Ezekiel Jatau of Bachil District of Riyom Local Government reported that the teenager lured his daughter into the bush and raped her.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Mr Audu said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.