Buhari consoles family of late ex- Army chief, Salihu Ibrahim

Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has sent his condolence to the family of Salihu Ibrahim, who was the nation’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 1990 to 1993.

It was gathered that the 93-year-old died on Monday, in Kogi State.

In a message to the family, the government and the people of Kogi State on Monday evening, Mr Buhari said the news of Mr Ibrahim’s death had left him “sad and devastated”, but he was consoled by the fact that the general will remain immortal and never to be forgotten.

“It is a matter of great pride that outstanding officers like General Ibrahim served the Nigerian Army. He served the nation with all his heart; with full dedication and commitment to duty. His service represents the hallmark of our Armed Forces.

“On behalf on my family, the government and the people of our country, I extend deepest condolences to General Ibrahim’s family, loved ones and the government and people of Kogi State,” Mr Buhari said, in a message by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The president also prayed that “Allah grants him Al Jannatul Firdausi”.

