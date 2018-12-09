NiMet predicts dust hazy, cloudy weather for Monday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions over most parts of the country, with cloudy sky over the Southern cities on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted slight dust haze condition is expected to prevail over the Central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 34 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres over the northeast during the forecast period.

It also predicted that slight dust haze was anticipated over the Northwest throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 11 to 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience slight dust haze over the inland cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Early morning fog/mist and partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the coastal region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Dust haze condition is expected to prevail over the Northern and Central states, while partly cloudy conditions are likely over coastal states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

