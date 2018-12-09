Migrants remittances to developing countries triple global aid

African Migrants on the Mediterranean sea
African Migrants on the Mediterranean sea

Statistics released by the UN on Sunday indicate that migrants from developing countries sent home 466 billion dollars in 2017, tripling the amount sent globally for development aid.

The world body released the figure on the eve of the two-day Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which opens in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday.

According to the UN, 3.4 per cent of the world’s population today, representing 258 million, are international migrants of which 50 million are children.

It noted the number of men and women were almost at par, adding that the migrants spent 85 per cent of their earnings in their host countries.

The world body stated that most of the migrants moved through safe and legal means, while more than 60,000 migrants died since 2000 while undertaking dangerous journeys in search of greener pastures.

The UN General Assembly decided to launch a process of intergovernmental negotiations, leading to the adoption of the Global Compact for Migration.

The modalities for the conference were further elaborated in resolutions 71/280 of April 6, 2017, 72/244 of Dec. 24, 2017 and 72/L.67 of July 31, 2018.

It is the first-ever agreement on a common approach to international migration in all its dimensions. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.