Boko Haram: Jordan’s king sends condolence to Buhari over loss of soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday received a condolence message and assurance of support in the fight against terrorism from King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, who prayed for peace and calm in Nigeria, and throughout African region.

In a telephone conversation, King Abdullah commended the Nigerian army for their courage and resilience in the face of challenges in fighting extremist terrorism.

Mr Buhari thanked the king for his concern on the recent setbacks that led to the loss of military lives in the North East.

Scores of soldiers have been killed in recent months by the Boko Haram in attacks in the North-east.

The president assured that several measures had been discussed and were being implemented to steer the country from the unfortunate occurrence.

He told the monarch that he would continue to work towards the total elimination of terrorism in the Lake Chad basin area.

Mr Buhari commended the king for his support and steadfastness for the global effort against terrorism, describing the collaboration between Jordan and Nigeria, and the rest of Africa, through the platform of Aqaba Counter Terrorism Retreats, as very beneficial.

The Aqaba Counter Terrorism Retreats is convened by the Jordanian king.