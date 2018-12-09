Fredrick Fasehun to be buried January 10 — Family

The family of the late founder of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Fredrick Fasehun, says the late sage will be buried on January 10, 2019.

Kayode Fasehun, son of the late activist, announced this in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Fasehun died on December 1 after a brief illness.

The family said he would be buried in his hometown, Ondo, Ondo State.

“The funeral arrangements for our patriarch, Dr Frederick Isiotan Folabora Fasehun, who passed onto eternal glory on the 1st of December 2018 as announced by the family are as follows:

“Monday 7th January 2019: Service of Songs at St Peter’s Church 3, Ajele Street, Lagos Island, Lagos. Time: 5 p.m.

“Tuesday 8th January 2019: Lying in state at the Century Hotels, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos. Time 12 – 7 p.m.

“Wake Service/Night of Tributes at same venue. Time 5 p.m. Wednesday 9th January 2019: Commendation Service at St. Peter’s Church, 3, Ajele Street, Lagos Island, Lagos. Time 9a.m.

“Lying in State at 17-19 Oke Dibo Street, Ondo, Ondo State. From 5p.m. Wake Keep Service at 17-19 Oke Dibo Street, Ondo, Ondo State. Time 5:00pm.

“Thursday 10th January 2019. Funeral Service at the Cathedral of St. Stephen, Oke Aluko, Ondo, Ondo State. Time 10a.m. Internment follows. Reception of guests: Civic Centre Ondo. From 2 p.m.

“Sunday 13th January 2019. Outing Service the St Peter’s Church Faji. 3, Ajele Street, Lagos Island, Lagos. Time 10 a.m.

