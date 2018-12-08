Buhari congratulates Ribadu on global anti-corruption award

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily congratulated the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu on his winning the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award.

The president in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Saturday said he rejoiced with the pioneer chairman of the EFCC, noting that being one of eight recipients from five continents of various categories of the Award organised by the prestigious Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award 2018, during its Third annual ceremony in Malaysia on Friday, “is a rare privilege and acknowledgment of his fearless fight against corruption in his country.”

According to Mr Buhari, “The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”

The president also urged the current leadership of the anti-corruption organisations in the country not to be deterred in the face of “corruption fighting back in different forms and shapes.”

Mr Buhari also enjoins all Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate Mr Ribadu and see public office “as a public trust.”