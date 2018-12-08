Buhari congratulates Ribadu on global anti-corruption award

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily congratulated the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu on his winning the Anti-Corruption Lifetime Achievement Award.

The president in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Saturday said he rejoiced with the pioneer chairman of the EFCC, noting that being one of eight recipients from five continents of various categories of the Award organised by the prestigious Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award 2018, during its Third annual ceremony in Malaysia on Friday, “is a rare privilege and acknowledgment of his fearless fight against corruption in his country.”

According to Mr Buhari, “The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”

The president also urged the current leadership of the anti-corruption organisations in the country not to be deterred in the face of “corruption fighting back in different forms and shapes.”

Mr Buhari also enjoins all Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate Mr Ribadu and see public office “as a public trust.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.