NiMet predicts dust haze, sunny weather for Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze, sunny and partly cloudy atmosphere over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted dust haze conditions with a visibility range of three to five kilometres over the central cities during the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 26 to 35 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m is to prevail over the region throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted that the entire region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 35 and 12 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of three to five kilometres over the Inland states throughout the forecast period.

“Early morning mist is likely over the coastal region with partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With dust in suspension, visibility across the country is expected to be in the range of one to three kilometres over the Northern region, and three to five kilometres over the Central and Inland region.

“There are chances of partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the coastal states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)