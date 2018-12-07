Why Nigerians must participate actively in 2019 elections – University Don

Related News

A lecturer at the University of Ibadan has charged Nigerians to participate actively in next year’s polls so as to deepen the country’s democracy.

Nkechi Christopher, a professor, spoke on Thursday in Ibadan at a book reading event on Bayo Oluponda’s “Are You Not A Nigerian?’’ organised by the Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy (ISGPP).

According to the don, efforts at promoting democratic values should not be left to politicians.

“All of us know what the government should do but do we do what we are to do? We should be concerned about what we can do to ensure this country progresses through participation and learning from our history.

“It is sad that the civil society groups that fought for the democracy are not the ones enjoying it but the politicians.”

Also speaking at the event, Tunji Olaopa, the Executive Vice Chairman of ISGPP, said creating the ideal Nigeria “takes much more than wishful thinking but collective efforts geared toward a common goal.’’

Mr Olaopa, who was represented by Bode Lucas, enjoined Nigerians to be more committed to making the Nigeria project work.

Mr Oluponda, the author of the book, also urged Nigerians to contribute their quota in driving growth and development in the country

“A whole lot of us are just sitting back doing nothing; it is really bad. So I wrote to challenge us all to rise to the occasion and salvage this nation from corruption. Today, the problem is worse because the local government system is dead and so at the grassroots level there is chaos.

“We need active participation in the electoral system to begin the change that this nation deserves,” Mr Oluponda said.

Remi Aiyede, the lead reviewer of the book, said concerted efforts by intellectuals and the citizenry were needed to actualise the Nigeria project.