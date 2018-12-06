2019: Atiku pledges to start restructuring process six months after inauguration

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has pledged that his administration will start the process of restructuring the country within six months of his inauguration.

Mr Abubakar made the pledge on Thursday in Ibadan during the flag off of his campaign in the South-west zone.

He promised to use his business and administrative experience to revive the nation’s economy.

Mr Abubakar, who noted that the people of the South West Zone were known for their educational excellence, promised to put in place good educational policies.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, expressed happiness at the turnout, saying it was an indication that the people were ready for a change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assemblies candidates of PDP in the South-west states attended the rally.

The governorship candidates present were Buruji Kashamu (Ogun), Jimi Agbaje (Lagos) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun were also present.

(NAN)

