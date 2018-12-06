Senator warns on rising population, urges Nigerian govt to release $1m for Family Planning

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Lanre Tejuosho, has warned of dangers ahead for Nigeria if it does not control its population growth. He called on the executive to release the additional one million dollars meant for Family Planning services.

Mr Tejuosho (APC-Ogun) made the call during the 5th Nigeria Family Planning Conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said FP is a major contributor in the progress of Nigeria, saying it will help reduce the nation’s populace.

“If we continue to allow the families to grow, it means we are heading to doom.

“The most important thing is the “green dot’’ and every woman should be encouraged to walk into any outlet with the green dot to access FP services,” he said.

The lawmaker also said that it was important for the nation to improve on its FP purposes in order to reach its full potential.

He added that investment in FP was one of the smartest investments in achieving demographic dividend.

Mr Tejuosho further said that access to FP services would help reduce mortality rates in society.

He, therefore, admonished the government, private sector and stakeholders to improve on the accessibility of FP products.

