Three PREMIUM TIMES’ journalists shortlisted for Wole Soyinka Award

Related News

Three journalists with the Nigeria’s leading online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, have been shortlisted for the 13th edition of Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

The three journalists, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz; an assistant editor, Kemi Busari; the senate correspondent and Olawoyin Oladeinde on the business beat are shortlisted along other nine journalists across newsrooms.

The ceremony will hold at the main hall of NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, December 9, 2018, the World Anti-corruption Day, by 5pm.

According to the organizers, John Momoh, who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), and chairman of Channels TV will receive the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence.

He is being recognised for his noteworthy contribution to the development of the Nigerian media.

Also, Waziri Adio will be given the Anti-Corruption Defender Award, for his public stance against corruption, evidenced by the work he is championing on transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive sector.

Others journalists shortlisted are Mojeed Alabi of New Telegraph, Sharon Ijasan of TVC News, Kolawole Aliyu of Leadership Newspaper, Chinwe Agbeze of BusinessDay Newspapers, Chinelo Ozoralor of FRCN and Bennett Omeke of Punch Newspapers.

Others are Conbellius Emenike of News Telegraph, Azeezat Olaoluwa of TVC News and Elliot Ovadje of Tribune newpaper.

The award categories are Print, Radio, Television, Photography, Online and Editorial Cartoon.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) will give cash prizes of N200, 000, N100, 000 and N50, 000 each to winners, runners-up and commended works respectively.

Additionally, winners will have a plaque and an opportunity to attend an all-expense-paid international study-tour. All finalists will also receive certificates of commendation.

The award presentation event is held annually on December 9, the World Anticorruption Day and eve of the Human Rights Day – to call attention to the significance of the media generally and investigative reporting in particular, to attaining good governance, accountability, and social justice, as aspired through the Sustainable Development Goals, while celebrating the reporters at the centre of the mix.