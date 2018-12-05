RCCG Holy Ghost Congress (Day 2): Pastor Adeboye narrates ‘encounter with God’

Related News

In a bid to bolster his faith, Enoch Adeboye had once fasted intensely and prayed for God to grant his request. When God did, he said, it came in the form of questions:

“Do you believe there is God?

“Do you believe Jesus is the son of God?

“Do you believe Jesus died and rose from the dead?

“Do you believe Jesus is coming back?

After answering all the questions in the affirmative, the cleric said God told him to put his faith to work.

He narrated this experience on the second day of the ongoing Holy Ghost Congress of the church at its Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The pastor said he once had little faith and some of his early miracles surprised him. According to a testimony he shares often; when a child he had healed spoke for the first time, he nearly jumped out of the window.

He had said: “Those who want to experience a harvest of miracles are those who are ready to put their faith to work. It is faith that brings about miracles. There was a time in my ministerial life when I had little faith. But God honoured my faith.

“A woman brought her child, who had never spoken since the day she was born, to me. I, therefore, decided to pray for the child.

As I said, “In Jesus name” to end the prayer, the child answered “Amen!”

I nearly jumped out of the window because I had never seen that kind of miracle before.”

Preaching on the second day of the Congress, which was devoted to healing, he encouraged the congregation to exercise their faith once they are sure they are connected to God, the source of power. The theme of his message was “The Branch,” from the statement of Jesus Christ that He is the Vine and we are the branch.

He explained that Jesus is a combination of divinity and humanity.

“Just as we are the branches of Jesus (the Vine), there is the humanity and the Divinity aspect of our lives. But even at that, we must understand that we (the branches) cannot do anything without the Vine. Even Jesus, while on earth, looked to His Father before taking actions; and so, we can do everything the Vine can do, but by the power of the Vine (Jesus).”

That he said was the basis of the text that “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”

The cleric explained that “The One who is in the Vine, is the One who is in the branches. The moment Jesus comes into your life, the same power that rose Jesus from the dead will begin to work in you.”

With that, he challenged the congregation to begin to exercise their faith by healing the sick.

He, however, cautioned that the only criterion to perform miracles with the Vine is if we are connected as a branch.

At that point, he made an altar call, which was responded to by many people, and closed the day with congregational prayers on healing.

Other clerics who preached included J.T. Kalejaiye and Okey Onuzo.