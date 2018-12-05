Senate passes six federal institutions’ establishment bills

Nigerian Senate
The Chamber of the Nigerian Senate

The Senate on Wednesday passed six bills seeking the establishment of federal tertiary educational institutions in different parts of the country.

The proposed institutions are four polytechnics, one college of education and one university of technology.

The polytechnics are to be located in Mpu, Enugu State; Kwale in Delta; Kaltungo in Gombe State and Adikpo in Benue.

On its part, the university known as City University of Technology would be hosted by Auchi in Edo, while the College of Education is be sited in Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti.

The passage of the bills at plenary followed the consideration of the reports of the committee on tertiary institutions and TETFUND presented by its chairman, Jibrin Barau.

In his presentation, Mr Barau said the country was far short of the number of tertiary institutions it needed to meet its educational goals and aspirations.

“In fact, we have not attained 20 per cent of our requirements, so these institutions need to be established.

“We are talking about getting our country developed and industrialised, goals that cannot be realised without having federal polytechnics and universities to train our youth to have the necessary manpower to drive the process.”

After presentation of the reports, the senators dissolved into a committee of the whole and considered the bills clause by clause before they were read for the third time and passed.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided the Wednesday’s plenary, commended M Barau and other members of the committee for their efforts.

Mr Ekweremadu said he hoped the institutions, when established would expand educational opportunities for the nation’s youth, who were eager to receive higher education.

“I pray that the government takes steps to ensure these schools are established as soon as possible, and the necessary infrastructure provided for their early take-off,” he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.