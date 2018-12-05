Nigerian Air Force promotes 64 senior officers

Related News

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved promotion of 64 senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the approval was given on Tuesday.

Mr Daramola said the promoted officers included 14 air commodores promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM).

He said 36 group captains were elevated to the rank of air commodore while 14 wing commanders were promoted to the rank of group captain.

According to Mr Daramola, AFC also approved concessional commission of three air warrant officers and one master warrant officer to the rank of flight lieutenant.

He said that the development was in line with the provisions of Chapter 8 of the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Officers, 2017 (Revised).

Mr Daramola listed those promoted to the rank of AVM to include Air Commodores James Gwani, Moses Onilede, Charles Umolu, Olurotimi Tuwase, Musa Muktar, Emmanuel Alade and Musibau Olatunji.

Also promoted to the rank of AVM are Air Commodores Maxwell Nnaji, Sule Lawal, Aliyu Bello, Ismaila Yahaya, Emmanuel Chukwu, Abdullahi Kassimu and Ibrahim Ali.

The NAF spokesperson said the promotion was expected to motivate the affected officers to re-dedicate themselves toward more effective and efficient service delivery.

“The officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date,” he said.

(NAN)