Court remands domestic help for allegedly stealing N300,000 gold chain from employer

Lagos High court
An Upper Customary Court sitting in Kaduna, on Wednesday, ordered that a 25-year-old domestic help, Isiaka Usman, who police accused of stealing a gold necklace valued at N300,000 be remanded in prison.

The police charged Mr Usman with theft.

The judge, Ibrahim Emmanuel, gave the order after the prosecution counsel, Chidi Leo, made an oral application, praying the court to remand Mr Usman because the investigation in the matter was still on-going.

Mr Emmanuel adjourned further hearing in the case until December 21.

Earlier, Mr Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 22 at 2 p.m. at Ali Akilu Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Leo said the defendant, an employee of one Mohammed Sani of Ali Akilu Road in Kaduna, stole the gold necklace valued at N300,000.

He said the defendant on November 22, entered into the complainant’s bedroom and removed a gold necklace from his wardrobe.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 390 and 427 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, Laws 2017.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

(NAN)

