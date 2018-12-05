Senate reworks, passes Consumer Protection Bill

Related News

The Senate has reconsidered and passed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill which was initially sent to the clerk of the national assembly for onward transmission to the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, explained that after critical examination of the bill, the Directorate of Legal Services of the National Assembly observed some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action on some clauses in the bill.

The clauses affected are: 2(3), 4(1)(2)(3), 5((1)(2)(3), 6(1)(2)(3), 7, 8, 9(1)(2)(3)(4), 10(2)(b), 19(1)(2)(4), 25(1)(2)(5), 26, 27(4), 40(1)(a), and 94(1).

Others are 96(5)(7), 100(1)(2)(3), 105(4)(5)(7)(8), 165(1), 167(1) and Second Schedule (4).

He urged the Senate to rescind its decision on the affected clauses of the bill as passed and recommit same to the committee of the whole for reconsideration and passage without amendment, in accordance with Order 1(b) and 53(6) of Senate Standing Order.

The lawmaker also stated that a technical committee of the Senate, House of Representatives and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the clauses.

The senate then resolved into the committee of the whole, reconsidered and passed the bill.

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, thereafter, directed the clerk to take note and reflect the amendments accordingly.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill, was passed by the National Assembly in December 2017.

Among other provisions, it establishes the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal.

The bill also seeks to eliminate monopolies at all levels of the Nigerian market, prohibit abuse of dominant market position and penalise restrictive trade and business practices.

It further provides for the removal or elimination of hazardous goods and services from the market and their replacement with safer and more appropriate alternatives.

It also intends to reduce the risks and injuries which may occur from consumption of certain consumer items and services.