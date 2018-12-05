Police arrest cemetery attendant with human skull

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

The Lagos State Police, Zone 2 Command, on Tuesday said it arrested a cemetery attendant and four others for being in possession of a human skull.

Lawal Shehu, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Lagos and Ogun states, told journalists that the suspects were arrested with dried human jaw and dried human scalp on Monday.

“On December 3, 2018, at about 20:30 hours, information received by Zone 2 Command that one Jimoh Adeola, ‘m’ of Muslim Cemetery, of Oke Yadi, Abeokuta was in possession of human parts,” Mr Shehu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the official as saying that the suspect has been dealing in such for a very long time.

“Detectives of the Zonal Intervention Squad were detailed to investigate and five suspects were arrested while exhibits we’re also recovered,” he said.

Mr Shehu said operatives from Police Zone 2 Command also on Monday, arrested three suspected highway robbers operating in the Ota area of Ogun.

He said on interrogation, the three suspects confessed to having snatched five vehicles, out of which three have been recovered and released to their owners.

According to the AIG, the remaining two stolen vehicles have been sold across the border, in neighbouring Benin Republic.

The three recovered vehicles were a Toyota Venza, Honda Crosstour and Toyota Highlander.

In the same vein, the AIG said that operatives from Zone 2 police command also recovered a DAF truck registration number KTG165YG and arrested two suspects of the stolen vehicle along Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

He added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court once investigation was concluded.

(NAN)

