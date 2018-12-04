Withdraw tickets of APC leaders supporting opposition candidates – BMO

Related News

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has urged the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw the ticket of any party leader backing candidates in other political parties for the 2019 election.

The BMO said this in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, on Tuesday.

The group, a civic organsiation dedidcated to President Buhari’s re-election, said such action amounts to anti-party activities which should not be encouraged.

This statement is coming after the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, said they would back their supporters running on other parties’ tickets after being denied nomination by the APC.

The governors’ position was in spite of both of them running for Senate on APC tickets.

However, BMO said such act should attract sanction from the party.

“We at BMO, therefore, call on APC leadership to sanction these leaders by withdrawing their party tickets and give them to more loyal members.

“We are disappointed that some ranking APC members who are actually founding members of the ruling party have encouraged some of their associates who lost out in the recent party primaries to seek elective offices on the platforms of other parties.

“No manner how big these politicians are, they have to be subjected to the same rules guiding all party members and not be allowed to get away with acts of disloyalty.”

The group said it is wrong for these party chieftains to publicly exhibit acts of disloyalty and still expect to be accorded respect and reward by the ruling party.

It said if they feel their associates are good enough to contest on other platforms, they should also go and pick the tickets of those parties.

The group said APC supporters should be sensitised on the need to vote for all APC candidates next year to show that the party has a united force going into the election.

“It may be counterproductive to expect party supporters to vote for APC in the presidential election and thumbprint the ballot for some other parties in other elections.

“This could lead to confusion and render some of the votes meant for the party candidates invalid,” it said.