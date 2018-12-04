Court remands security guard for stealing judge’s phone

Related News

An Ilorin Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that two men, Samson John and Ayodele Oluwagbemiga, be remanded in a federal prison for allegedly stealing a cellphone belonging to a judge.

Ibijoke Olawoyin, gave the order after the accused persons were charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, trespass, house-breaking, and theft.

Ms Olawoyin adjourned the case until December 20, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Alhassan Jibrin, told the court that on November 22, one Usman Olayinka attached to judge in Basin area, Ilorin, reported the case at the area command office of the police in Ilorin.

Mr Jibrin said that the complainant alleged that the accused who is a security guard in the judge’s house, and one other, broke into the judge’s house and stole one Samsung Galaxy phone, valued at N300,000, some jewellery valued yet unknown and the sum of N10,000.

The prosecutor said that the police followed the accused to his hometown in Otupa, Benue State, and arrested him for interrogation.

Mr Jibrin said that during the police investigation, the accused confessed in his statement that he used the security room toilet key to open the main door and gained entrance into the judge’s room, and stole the items.

He said that the accused also confessed to having sold the phone for N10,000 to one Micheal at Asoka village, Benue, who is now at-large, and sold the jewellery at the rate of N7,000 to the second accused person at Fakeye street, Basin, Ilorin.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348, 288 and 317 of the penal code law.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence. (NAN)