Nigerian Army promotes 231 senior officers

tukur-buratai-chief-of-army-staff-e1442855573417
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai

The Army Council on Monday approved the promotion of 231 senior officers to the next ranks.

The breakdown of those elevated, according to a statement issued by the army spokesman, Sani Usman on Tuesday shows that 29 brigadier-generals were elevated to major-generals and 95 colonels to brigadier-generals.

The others are 106 lieutenant colonels to colonels and one major to lieutenant colonel.

Among those promoted to Major-General are T.O.B. Ademola, Nigeria Defence Attaché to China, K.O. Ogundele, Director Coordination at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, O.N. Ugo, and A.O. Uthman.

The others are M. Bashir, M.M. Mshelial, U.S. Mohammed, I.O. Ehiorobo, C.G. Musa, C.O. Ofoche, D.H. Alli-Keffi, A. Kigbu, Y.I. Shalangwa, Director Army Legal Service and S.Z. Kazaure, Director- General National Youth Service Corps, among others.

Those promoted to Brigadier-Generals include A.A. Ayanuga, S.C. Ogbuanya, F.O. Ilodibia, E.F. Oyinlola, S.O. Oloyede, S. Kawugana, F.G. Dimlong, O.K. Falade, I.Z. Ohiaka and C.S. Okafor.

Also promoted to Brigadier-General are A. Yellow-Duke, M.A. Etsu-Ndagi, A.M. Alechenu, Y. Yahaya, I.G. Lassa, P.A.O. Okoye, A.O. Oyelade and M.LD. Saraso.

The rest are V.E. Emah, R.I. Odi, W.D. Nasiru, L.A. Jimoh, A.P. Ahmadu, Q.A. Ahmed and J.S. Sura.

In the list of those elevated to Colonel are CA Magaji, A.A. Bello, C.E. Ugworji, C.Y. Ufurumazi, K. Imam, C.E. Aniorha, M.C. Akin-Ojo, K.O. Kalu, A.Y. Emakoma and M.A. Dogo.

Others are M.G. Udotong, B.A. Adeshina, I. Sadiq, N.C. Achikasim, B.I. George, Y.D. Ishaku, E.A. Otseh and S.B. Salisu.

Mr Usman said the only Major promoted to Lieutenant Colonel is U.A. Musa.

He said the promotion was to re-energise the beneficiaries toward the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.