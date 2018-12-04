Nigerian arrested for drug trafficking in India

Related News

A Nigerian, Olamilekan Suleiman, has been arrested by the Indian police after illicit drugs were found on him.

According to a report published by The Times of India on Monday, the Bund Garden police nabbed Mr Suleiman, a resident of Naigaon in Mumbai.

In a statement by the police, a team comprising an inspector, Sunil Zavare, assistant inspector, Samdeep Jamdade and sub-inspector, Atul Thombre said it saw Mr Suleiman suspiciously loitering around the area. He was confronted and failed to give convincing answers.

The police then frisked him and seized cocaine and crystal meth worth Rs1.28 lakh.

”The Nigerian national near RTO chowk was nabbed for trying to peddle drugs, cocaine and crystal meth worth Rs1.28 lakh,” the police said. ”He brought the drugs from Mumbai to sell them here, efforts are being made to trace the buyer.”

The Nigerian government has repeatedly warned its nationals in other countries to desist from illegal activities such as drug trafficking.

Mr Suleiman’s case is one of many by some Nigerians involved in such act in some foreign countries. Many Nigerians are being detained in cuntries like Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and others for similar crimes. However, those involved in such crimes are only a small percentage of the millions of Nigerians in foreign countries who are successful in their various occupations.