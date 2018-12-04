Man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

Related News

A 38 years old man, Shina Kasali, has been arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly beating his wife, Sofiat Kasali, to death.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this, said the suspect, who lives at the Abosule area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area, was arrested on December 1.

He said the arrest followed a report by one of the couple’s neighbour, Tunde Babatunde, who reported at Agbado divisional headquarters. Mr Babatunde reported that the suspect and the deceased had a disagreement when the deceased wanted to go out to fetch water and the husband asked her not to go yet.

Mr Oyeyemi stated further that the argument led to a scuffle between the two, consequent upon which the suspect beat the deceased into a coma. She gave up the ghost on the way to hospital.

On receiving the report, the DPO, Agbado division, Olatunji Omonijo, led his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was apprehended.

Mr Oyeyemi said on interrogation, the suspect claimed to be a butcher. He said he has been out of job for some months now and the wife was taking advantage of that to disrespect him.

The suspect explained further that on that fateful day, he was sitting down outside when the deceased came to accuse him of looking at the private part of a prostitute who sat at opposite direction. The allegation was what led to the disagreement that resulted to the death of the deceased.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Ifo general hospital morgue for post mortem investigation.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation.