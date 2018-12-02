PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, names four new special aides

Related News

As the campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, kicks off in Sokoto State on Monday, the former vice president of Nigeria has appointed three men and a woman as aides.

The new appointments are contained in a press statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Sunday.

The new appointees include Ahmed Adamu, Special Assistant (Youth and Strategy); Aliyu Bin Abbas; Special Assistant (Youth Support Groups); Phrank Shuaibu, Special Assistant (Public Communications); and Funmi Lamuye, Special Assistant (South-West).

Mr Adamu, 33, academician, petroleum economist and leadership and development expert, who hails from Katsina State is the pioneer Global President of Commonwealth Youth Council. He was an international expert at the United Nation’s Global Forum on Youth. He was also ranked among the top 100 most influential young Nigerians by Advance Media Africa.

Mr Abbas, 34, an indigene of Borno State, is Director General of the Atiku Cares Foundation. ACF, a philanthropic platform of the former Vice President for humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons and communities has under the leadership of Abbas, made a great impact in bringing succour to the most vulnerable around the country especially in the Northeast zone.

Mr Shuaibu, 43, a publicist and public communications consultant, hails from Kogi State. He is known to have acted as a publicist for several Nigerian politicians in the past.

He was the Producer of Mind Your Grammar and a former Special adviser to Kogi State governor on Public Communication and Strategy. He was also Consultant to Delta Governor on Public Communication and Strategy.

Mrs Lamuye, a lawyer and philanthropist, is the founder of Prince Alade Lamuye Foundation (PALF), a vehicle she has used to impact on the lives of the widows in her state of Osun. She was until recently a member of the National Assembly Service Commission.