Obasanjo writes Trump, mourns ex-U.S. President George Bush

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written a condolence letter to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on the death of the country’s former President, George H.W Bush.

Mr Obasanjo in the letter made available by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the news of the death of Mr Bush (94), announced late on Friday, was received with sadness.

He described late Mr Bush’s tenure as U.S. President as one that “marked a significant departure from the traditional relations between Africa and the United States.

“President Bush’s death is a loss not only to his immediate family and to the United States of America but also to the entire world. With the refocused and renewed emphasis on market reforms, political and social accountability, and stronger trade relations, his legacies have continued over the years to shape Africa’s relations with the United States,” he wrote.

“President Bush’s special interest in Nigeria was reflective of the special relations between our two countries. We join you and the American people in mourning the loss of a political giant, an astute administrator, a courageous leader, an erudite international statesman, and a great American hero,” Mr Obasanjo wrote.

“Though the world would miss him, his legacies would continue to inspire many to reach the highest points of their productive, political and creative abilities. Once again, accept our deep sympathies. May God grant his soul perfect peace and rest,” the former president said.