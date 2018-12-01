Jonathan, Obi, Oshiomhole, others bid Anenih farewell

Related News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the national chairman of the All Peoples Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday attended the funeral service of popular politician, Tony Anenih.

Also at the funeral mass celebrated by the Arch-Bishop of Benin Diocese of the Catholic Church, Augustine Akubueze, were Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Governors Godwin Obaseki and Seriake Dickson, Patrick Osakwe, Aliko Dangote, among numerous personalities.

The Mass took place at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi where the Bishop in charge of the Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, urged Nigerian politicians to stop politics of mudslinging.

According to the Bishop, Nigerians are tired of dirty politics, stating that as the 2019 general elections approaches, politicians should tell Nigerians what they can do to make their lives better.

“Nigerians want hope, they want to be told what the candidates will do to make their lives better, they are tired of hearing rubbish from politicians,” he said.

He emphasised, “Learn to go to church and have the fear of God; always know that there is a God who is ready to forgive when you come back to Him.”

“Be generous, if you cannot spend what you can die and leave behind, how do you expect God to assist you? Heaven is real and we must work hard to enter heaven,” he said, noting that the late Tony Anenih was like a collosus.

From Right: Former Governor, Chief and Mrs James Ibori, and the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Right: Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Vice Presidential Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, and Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Left: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Vice Presidential Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, and the first son of Late Anthony Anenih, Tony Jr Anenih, during funeral mass, at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Left: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,his Bayelsa and Edo States counterparts, Rt Hon Seriake Dickson, and Godwin Obaseki, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Left: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Bayelsa State Governor, Rt Hon Seriake Dickson, former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and Edo States Governor, Godwin Obaseki, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his Bayelsa counterpart, Hon Seriake Dickson, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Vice Presidential Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Left: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomoleh, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Right: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and Vice Presidential Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI From Right: Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Vice Presidential Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi and a former Minister of Works,Chief Mike Ononolememe, during the funreral Mass in honour of Late Chief Anthony Anenih at Uromi, Edo State. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAI

The Bishop stated, “Chief Anenih who helped to give solutions to many people’s problems, he was a man of integrity, he gave people opportunities to live.”