Conduct free, fair elections in 2019, Sultan urges Nigerian govt

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III [Photo Credit: Daily Trust]
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Abubakar, has urged the federal government to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.

He made the call Friday at the opening of the 29th National Conference of the Muslim Sisters Organisation (MSO) holding at the Abuja National Mosque.

The two-day conference is titled ”Moulding the next generation: Tasks before the Muslim Ummah”.

Mr Abubakar who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Yamusa, said the will of the people should be the basis of authority of government.

“Let me justifiably appeal to government on 2019 election to demonstrate moral determination to conduct a credible, free and fair elections, to fulfill the United Nations (UN) Universal Declaration of Human Rights, article 21 Section 3,” he said.

“The will shall be expressed in periodic and general elections which shall be made by universal equal suffrage through secret vote or free voting procedure.”

He urged Muslim sisters to exercise their democratic franchise and support religious institutions in the realisation of credible elections in the country.

Similarly, the National Amira (President), of the organisation, Amina Sakaba, advised politicians to play according to the rules of the game.

According to her, politicians should see politics as a means of serving humanity and not an economic enterprise.

She advised the youth to shun all forms of violence and channel their energy to more productive ventures that would add value to their lives and the society.

She, however, admonished Muslim women to take their responsibility of proper upbringing of the upcoming generation of the society seriously.

Also, the Secretary-General, NSCIA, Ishaq Oloyede, urged Muslims women to contribute meaningfully to the propagation of Islam and national development.

