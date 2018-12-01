2019: PDP names spokespersons, directorates for presidential campaign

Related News

A day after inaugurating its campaign council, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named eight persons as its spokespersons for the 2019 presidential elections.

In a statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who is now the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) director of media and publicity, the party also named the Operational Directorates for its campaign.

According to the statement, Buba Galadima, a former chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), will serve as one of its campaign spokespersons.

Others to serve alongside Mr Galadima are Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Dino Melaye, Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.

The Campaign Council named former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, as Deputy Director General Operations while former presidential aspirant, Tanimu Turaki, is Deputy Director-General, Administration.

The Contact and Mobilization will be headed by the National Organizing Secretary, Austin Akobundu.

“The youths will be led by Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji.”

“Field Operations/Logistics is led by Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs, Senator Dino Melaye; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.”