2019: PDP names spokespersons, directorates for presidential campaign

PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus
PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus

A day after inaugurating its campaign council, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named eight persons as its spokespersons for the 2019 presidential elections.

In a statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who is now the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) director of media and publicity, the party also named the Operational Directorates for its campaign.

According to the statement, Buba Galadima, a former chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), will serve as one of its campaign spokespersons.

Others to serve alongside Mr Galadima are Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Dino Melaye, Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.

The Campaign Council named former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, as Deputy Director General Operations while former presidential aspirant, Tanimu Turaki, is Deputy Director-General, Administration.

The Contact and Mobilization will be headed by the National Organizing Secretary, Austin Akobundu.

“The youths will be led by Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji.”

“Field Operations/Logistics is led by Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs, Senator Dino Melaye; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.