Father, two sons arrested over murder of another son

Related News

The police in Jigawa State on Friday said they arrested a father and two of his sons over the death of another son in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

Abdu Jinjiri, the police spokesman in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Mr Jinjiri said that the police, on November 29, at about 1:25 p.m., received a report from Kamai village in Jahun town, that one Hayatu Mamman, 22, was found dead at about 1 a.m.

“On Nov. 29 at about 1:25 pm, a report came to Jahun Division that at about 1 pm, one Hayatu Mamman Sanusi, aged 22, of Kamai Village, Jahun LG, was killed in cold blood inside his bedroom by unknown person or persons.

“That they used a knife and slot the deceased on his neck,” Mr Jinjiri said.

The police spokesman explained that upon receipt of the report, the police moved to the scene immediately.

He said that the police discovered that the father of the deceased and two of his sons was found to have dug a grave inside the room and were attempting to bury the corpse.

The spokesman added that both the father and the two sons were arrested, while the corpse was taken to Jahun General Hospital for medical examination.

“On receipt of the report, the police proceeded to the scene, where the father of the deceased and his two other sons dug a grave inside the room, trying to bury the corpse without informing anybody.

“Hence they were all suspected and arrested. Meanwhile, the corpse was conveyed to Jahun General Hospital for medical examination.

“A knife and clothes were recovered from the deceased’s room,” the spokesman added.

According to him, the corpse of the deceased was later released to his relatives for burial, while the case was under investigation. (NAN)