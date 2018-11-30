VIDEO: Lawmaker accuses NGOs of aiding Boko Haram

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives for Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency of Jigawa State, Gudaji Kazaure, has accused some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of aiding Boko Haram terrorists.

Mr Kazaure who is known for his unflinching support for President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES at the National Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how about 118 Nigerian soldiers of the 157 Battalion were massacred by Boko Haram insurgents who now call themselves Islamic State West Africa on November 18 at the village of Metele, Borno State. The army, however, says only 23 soldiers were killed in the encounter.

While reacting to the killings of the soldiers at Melete, Mr Kazaure alleged certain NGOs were aiding the terrorists with relief materials on the battleground.

“The most important is for Mr President to be aware of those NGOs that are giving medication, support, food and others to the terrorists,” he said.

“If we don’t stop those NGOs that are going into Sambisa and meeting Boko Haram, we will not succeed in this war.”

Mr Kazaure could, however, not name any NGO allegedly involved in such act or provide any evidence to substantiate his allegation.

The lawmaker also alleged there seemed not to be a synergy between the Nigerian Army and Airforce, adding that the airforce receives commands from its headquarters in Abuja.

“There is a problem between the army and Air Force, it is not good for soldiers at the battlefield to take command from Abuja.

“The Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff should forget the problems between them if they have any.”

He insisted that he and other hunters can go into the desert and fight the terrorists.

“We hunters, we have strategies, we know all those camps inside Sambisa. I go hunting there. I stayed alone in Sambisa for days before Boko Haram started, I went there more than 20 times.”

He said he considers it a shame that soliders are regularly being killed by the Boko Haram.