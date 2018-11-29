What weather across Nigeria would be on Friday – NiMet

Picture of Sunshine used to illustrate the story. [Photo: The Scientist Magazine]
Picture of Sunshine used to illustrate the story. [Photo: The Scientist Magazine]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted hazy, sunny and partly cloudy atmosphere over most parts of the country with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over the Southern part on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted hazy conditions over the Central region in the morning hours.

It added that sunny conditions were envisaged over the entire region as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 37 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to Cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms over Lagos, Calabar, Eket, and Port Harcourt during afternoon and evening hours.

“The region is expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“The Northern part of the country is gradually becoming drier down to some part of the Central cities.

“However, there are slim chances of thunderstorm over a few parts of the Southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.