What weather across Nigeria would be on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted hazy, sunny and partly cloudy atmosphere over most parts of the country with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over the Southern part on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted hazy conditions over the Central region in the morning hours.

It added that sunny conditions were envisaged over the entire region as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 37 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to Cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms over Lagos, Calabar, Eket, and Port Harcourt during afternoon and evening hours.

“The region is expected to have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“The Northern part of the country is gradually becoming drier down to some part of the Central cities.

“However, there are slim chances of thunderstorm over a few parts of the Southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)