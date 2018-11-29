ICPC probes AMAC director, others over N9.33m contract fraud

Dr Musa Usman Abubakar
ICPC gets new head

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has quizzed the Director of Agriculture, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Ishaya Wyah, and other top management staff of the Council for allegedly receiving N9.33 million bribe from a contractor.

The Commission has also interrogated the Chief of Staff to AMAC Chairman, Ibrahim Likita, for allegedly receiving N1.8 million as part of his share of the bribe.

The bribe allegedly received by the Council staff was part of kickbacks from an N89 million contract for the supply of tractors awarded in 2016 by AMAC to Mass International Equipment Limited.

ICPC said during investigation, it discovered that Mr Wyah received N9.33 million as bribe from Mass International Equipment Limited through his Guaranty Trust Bank account immediately after the contract was awarded.

Thereafter, the Director went ahead to illegally distribute the alleged contract proceeds to others including the Chief of Staff.

Meanwhile, ICPC has helped the company to recover N22 million as part of the contract sum owed by the council. The Commission also directed the council to ensure complete payment of the balance before the end of 2018.

The Commission is in the process of recovering the bribes collected by the suspects. They will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation, the commission said in a statement Thursday.

The Commission, however, was silent on whether any of the staff of Mass International Equipment will be prosecuted for paying the bribe.

