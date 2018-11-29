Colleges of Education lecturers may suspend strike next week – President

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State,
Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State,[PHOTO CREDIT: Nigerian Tribune]

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) is set to suspend its three months old strike, the national president, Nuhu Ogirima, has said.

Mr Ogirima spoke at a consultation meeting with National Officers Council of the union after a meeting at the instance of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said some lingering issues regarding the strike has been given meaningful consideration by the government.

According to him, the National Officers Council has agreed to have an expanded National Executive Council meeting next week to present the resolutions reached to members for a decision on suspending the strike.

”So, COEASU is closely monitoring the commitment of government on issues of pertaining to the NEEDS assessment report, funding, and infrastructure provision.’’

He commended the minister of education on his meeting with state governments over several months of unpaid salaries in their state institutions.

The union has been on strike over demands for better welfare for its members, including earned academic allowances, salary shortfall and upgrading of some colleges to degree awarding institutions.

(NAN)

