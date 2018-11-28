Nigerian Navy deploys eight vessels, helicopters for sea exercise

Related News

The Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Wednesday said it would deploy eight vessels and helicopters for the 2018 fourth quarter sea exercise, codenamed ‘EXERCISE AMUM BUNENG (Calm Waters).

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Adm. Habila Ngalabak, told journalists in Lagos that the exercise was aimed at addressing the nation’s current and impending maritime security challenges.

“The objective of the exercise is to test the operational state and capabilities of assigned ships, boats and helicopters as well as project navy’s presence within the command’s area of operation.

“The mission is to develop a naval force that is well trained and organised and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional roles professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria in ensuring her economic prosperity,” he said.

Mr Ngalabak said the exercise would involve Maritime Combat Operations, Maritime Security Operations and Maritime Assistance Operations.

“The Maritime Combat Operations will involve the conduct of amphibious operations, Maritime Special Operations, Riverine Operations and Gunnery Exercises.

“The maritime security operations will entail Maritime Interdiction Operation, Visit Board Search and ‘Seizure and anti-piracy.

“Additionally, the maritime assistance operations will cover emergency response at sea as well as search and rescue operations,” he said.

Mr Ngalabak advised the public to remain calm, following the heavy buildup of naval assets which might be sighted during the conduct of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise holds from November 28 to 30.

(NAN)