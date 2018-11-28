Wife seeks marriage dissolution over husband’s ‘fetishism’

Related News

A 28-year-old businesswoman, Lola Ologuntere, on Wednesday urged an Iyana-Ipaja Customary Court to dissolve her two-year-old marriage to Niyi, over alleged fetishism and incessant complaints on the part of her husband.

The petitioner, who resides in Ishefun, Iyana-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, told the court that her husband sprayed perfume into her nostrils while she was pregnant.

“My husband told me that his family complained about my not covering my hair whenever he wants to make love to me.

“Before we got married, my husband was homeless. He used to sleep in a mosque at Oshodi. After we got married, he rented an apartment with no other tenants and electricity.

“I was the only one staying in the whole compound.

“My husband used to spray perfume. I told him I hate perfume odour because of my condition, but he would not heed to my complaints.

“One day, I wanted to sleep in his room but he told me he was having a special prayer and that the spirits in the house were complaining that I did not cover my hair.

“I wanted him to make love to me the following day but he angrily sprayed perfume into my nostrils, pushed me out of the room pulling my hair.

“He always complained that I do not cover my hair. He is a Muslim, while I am a Christian. I am a make-up artist. How will I, advertise my business to my customers when my hair is covered,’’ she said.

The petitioner said that her husband is ‘fetish’.

“My husband is ‘fetish’. When I was in labour I needed to be operated on, my husband said I should leave the hospital and come back home so that he would do a special prayer that would enable me have a normal delivery.

“My sister saw a white thread, one black thread, a gourd and a key in one travel bag after I gave birth. I am sure it was my husband that put them there because no one else stays with us.

“Please separate us, let us go our different ways,’’ she begged the court.

Niyi, 40, a contractor, denied being ‘fetish’, but admitted that ”spirits complained to him about his wife’s refusal to cover her hair”.

“ I am not ‘fetish’. My wife played music whenever I prayed. She disturbed my prayers. From what I was taught, the angelic spirits curse any woman who does not cover her hair.

“I use perfume which I bought from her. My wife is very dirty. She cannot sweep, wash plates or clothes.

“She would not sweep her room. She would bring dirty clothes to my room. I did the sweeping.

“I stayed in a separate room because I did not want her to litter my room with her dirty clothes.

“My wife is very rude to me and my parents. I do not want her in my life anymore,’’ he said.

The President of the court, Adegoke Adewale urged both parties to maintain peace and adjourned the case until December 4 for further hearing. (NAN)