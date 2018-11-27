NiMet predicts weather conditions across Nigeria for Wednesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to sunny and hazy atmosphere over most parts of the country with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over the Southern part on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the Central cities during the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 37 and 14 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 13 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Oshogbo and Ondo axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the Northern States while partly cloudy to sunny conditions are likely over the Central States.

“There are chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the Southern States in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)