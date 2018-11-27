Police kill kidnap suspect in Edo, arrest 46

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The police in Edo State have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested no fewer than 46 other suspected criminals in the last few weeks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Kukumo, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Benin.

He said police operatives also recovered 126 assorted arms and ammunition from the suspects.

Among those arrested, he said, were 17 suspected kidnappers of clerics at Urhonigbe near Agbor, Delta.

The commissioner said investigations showed that the same suspects were responsible for the kidnap of one Anthony Atemagbo, his wife and daughter on the Ubiaja-Uromi road in Edo.

Mr Kukumo said that while detectives successfully arrested the criminals in their hideouts, they also rescued their victims unhurt.

He also said that nine robbery suspects and 20 suspected cultists were among those arrested in different parts of the state.

Mr Kokumo added that the command recovered about N300,000 from some of the kidnap suspects.

While reiterating the commitment of the command to rid the states of crime, he urged residents to be careful of the company they keep and be mindful of their utterances in public.

(NAN)

