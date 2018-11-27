Alleged N400m Fraud: Metuh asks court to order EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts

Olisa Metuh
Olisa Metuh

Olisah Metuh, the embattled former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Tuesday asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order the EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts.

Mr Metuh, who expressed shock over the development, said he learnt of the no-debit order placed on his account after his failed transaction on one of the accounts on Tuesday.

Mr Metuh made the oral application while led in evidence by his counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu.

The EFCC is prosecuting Mr Metuh and his Destra Investments Limited, on seven counts of money laundering and fraudulent receipt of N400 million from the Office of the NSA on November 22, 2014, for PDP campaign activities.

Mr Metuh, who denied his involvement in the deal, said the continuous freezing of all his bank accounts by the prosecution had left him and his family starving.

He, therefore, urged the court to compel EFCC to immediately unfreeze his accounts, adding that he remained innocent of the crime he was charged for.

Mr Metuh further averred that he was terrified of the action of the EFCC, adding that: “I do not know where to get my next meal from’’.

“The EFCC went ahead to freeze all my accounts yesterday and I cannot get any money to feed myself and my family. I do not even know how I am going to exist from now on.

“As it stands now, I cannot access both my Naira and Dollar accounts so I do not even have money to buy pain relief if I have a headache or even water to sustain my family,” he said.

Justice Okon Abang, therefore, instructed Mr Metuh’s counsel to discuss with the counsel representing the federal government, Sylvanus Tahir, to resolve the issue.

The judge adjourned the matter to Thursday and Friday for continuous hearing.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.