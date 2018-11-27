Reps discharge committees of 28 bills

Related News

The House of Representatives has discharged some of its committees of 28 bills pursuant to Order 17, Rule 3 (g) of the Standing Orders of the House.

The bills were read a second time separately between 2016 and 2018 and referred to respective relevant committees for legislative actions.

Moving a motion for the discharge, chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Edward Pwajok, said the committees were yet to present reports on the bills, contrary to the provisions of the Standing Orders of the House.

“Any matter referred to any committee shall be treated within 30 days, otherwise the committee shall stand discharged after 60 days and the matter committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration,” he said.

The bills amongst others include the Good Samaritans’ Bill, Nigerian Patriot Corporation Bill, Special Maximum Security Prison (Establishment) Bill, Correction and Rehabilitation Centre Act, Infrastructure Bank (Establishment) Bill and Urban Development and Regional Planning.

Also affected are the National Shipping Policy Act (Amendment) Bill, Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Ratification and Enforcement) Bill, Chartered Institute of Trade and Investments of Nigeria Bill, Internal Loan Act (Amendment) Bill, Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis and Onchocerciasis Research Bill, 2016 and Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (Ratification and Enforcement) Bill.

Others are the Casino Taxation Act (Amendment) Bill, National Endowment for Arts and Literature (Establishment, etc.) Bill, International Trade Commission Bill, National Merit Award Act (Amendment) Bill and Free Advice and Treatment of Breast Cancer Centre Bill.

In his ruling, the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, discharged the committees of bills and committed same to the committee of the whole house for consideration.

The House had in the previous week discharged 16 committees from referrals on 25 bills for the same reason.