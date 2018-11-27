NDLEA arrests two police officers over illegal arms movement

Related News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested two police officers for their alleged involvement in the shipment of 1, 250 rounds of live ammunition.

The Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Jonah Achema, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Achema named the arrested officers as Jacob Jalwap, an assistant superintendent of police attached to Police Command Headquarters, Jos, Plateau and Nandul Seizing, a corporal attached to Angwan Rogo, Jos.

He said the consignment was intercepted by the NDLEA command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during a motorised patrol at the Gwagwalada end of Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.

“The consignment was sent through a transport company from Lagos to be collected by the policemen.

“They were arrested in Jos in a follow-up investigation of the live ammunition accompanied with a way-bill containing the phone number and name of Nandul Seizing.

Mr Achema said the duo were arrested when they turned up to claim the consignment.

He also said that the suspects and exhibits had been transferred to police authorities. (NAN)