FG to begin survey of persons with disabilities in civil service

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it would embark on the survey of persons with disabilities in the federal civil service.

Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary, service welfare department in the office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), made the disclosure in Yenagoa at the opening session of the 2018 meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council.

She said the plan was to give them priority attention and enable them to participate maximally toward national development.

The three days event is tagged, “Sustainable industrial harmony in public sector: An imperative for achieving Federal Government’s change agenda for national development.”

She explained that the programme, which was between the government and the public service trade unions, was to examine critical matters bordering on the welfare and conditions of service of workers.

According to Mrs Walson-Jack, the essence of the survey of persons with disabilities is to enable those with disabilities participate maximally in all service activities.

“People with disabilities are a vulnerable group which office of the head of the civil service of the federation wishes to integrate and give priority attention.

“The head of the civil service of the federation has approved a survey of people with disabilities in the federal civil service.

“The survey is to be launched on December 3, 2018, to mark the international day of people with disabilities in public service with a view to identifying their needs and ensuring their full inclusion in service activities,” she stated.

She further disclosed that the HCSF has initiated the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Scheme (FISH) programme to serve as the flagship programme of the office, which has the mandate of providing quality and affordable housing for civil servants.

Mrs Walson-Jack said that plans were also underway to establish a reward and recognition system in the federal civil service as motivation for workers.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa while declaring the event open, pledged to support and encourage workers in the state through better welfare packages in order to promote industrial harmony.

Mr Dickson also stressed the need for sustainable industrial harmony for nation-building. (NAN)