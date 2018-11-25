Three boarding school students die of suspected food poisoning

Related News

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has mourned the death of three secondary school girls suspected to have died of food contaminated with poison at Mega Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School.

The governor mourned the death of the students when he paid a condolence visit to the secondary school in Mega, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy on the tragedy and prayed God against recurrence.

Mr Bagudu advised students not to be discouraged by the incident which he described as an act of God, but to continue with their studies.

Briefing the governor, the Principal of the school, Lami Abubakar, told Bagudu that the food consumed by the deceased students was not a school meal, but prepared from home by parents of one of the girls.

“The leaves of the food delicacy known in Hausa as (Rama) was taken to the school by the parents during the visiting hours, which might have been contaminated,” she said.

Mr Abubakar further informed the governor that the meal was taken by the deceased students consecutively for three days running before they felt sick which led to their death after being hospitalised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bagudu also condoled with the staff and students of the school as well as the parents of the girls and prayed God to grant them mercy. (NAN)