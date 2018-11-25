Atiku turbanned 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate

Related News

A former Vice President and the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has been formally turbaned the 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position of Waziri makes the former vice president next to the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, in the hierarchy in the emirate.

Speaking at the occasion, the Lamido of Adamawa, said Mr Abubakar was honoured with the title of Waziri because of his immense contributions to the development of Nigeria, particularly Adamawa State, where his impact was felt in various sectors.

“Atiku has also contributed greatly to unifying the people of Adamawa and providing useful advice to the emirate.

“The position of Waziri, which is the highest in the council puts him in charge of administration of the emirate and is given to people who are educated, honest and God fearing.

“It’s not hereditary and can go to anyone who deserves it.”

While urging the new Waziri to continue to carry everyone along and unite the people of Adamawa for more development, Mr Barkindo urged all other traditional title holders to and cooperate with the new Waziri.

In his remarks, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the FCT Minister, Musa Bello, congratulated Mr Abubakar for the esteemed position given him and wished him a successful reign.

Also speaking, former President Olusegun Obasanjo commended the Lamido for upgrading Atiku from Turaki to Waziri, adding that Atiku would surely not disappoint the emirate.

“I assure you that he will carry out his tasks with dignity, respect, honour and you will be proud of him,” Mr Obasanjo said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Abubakar expressed gratitude to God for the honour and thanked the Lamido and Nigerians for his various achievements in life.

He assured the emirate council and traditional institution of his commitment to continue to work for peace and unity of the emirate and the nation in general.

L – R, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Lamido of Adamawa, Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha at the turbaning ceremony of former Vice President & PDP Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar as Wazirin Adamawa in Yola, Adamawa State on 25th Nov. 2018. Photo : Speaker’s Media Office. L – R, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Lamido of Adamawa, Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha at the turbaning ceremony of former Vice President & PDP Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar as Wazirin Adamawa in Yola, Adamawa State on 25th Nov. 2018. Photo : Speaker’s Media Office.

NAN reports that the colourful ceremony was graced by dignitaries from within and outside the country including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former President Goodluck Jonathan, his vice Namadi Sambo as well as governors of Gombe, Taraba, Sokoto and Bayelsa states. (NAN)