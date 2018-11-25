Nigeria should reserve some elective seats for women – CLEEN Foundation

Related News

A non-governmental organisation, CLEEN Foundation, has called for reservation of some elective positions for female candidates to improve representation of women in government, ascribing the low participation of women in politics in Nigeria to the problem of internal democracy in political parties in the country.

Benson Olugbuo, the Executive Director of the foundation, stated this at a media parley it held Tuesday in Abuja to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The foundation was originally founded by Innocent Chukwuma in 1998 as the Centre for Law Enforcement and Education to promote public safety, security, justice, research, and advocacy in Nigeria.

Mr Olugbuo said women need to be given the enabling environment to participate actively in politics, and not just through the 30 per cent affirmative action.

He observed that countries like Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda have moved beyond Nigeria in the issue of women in politics.

Mr Olugbuo said Nigeria should adopt what is called “positive discrimination” in South Africa and “affirmative action” in Uganda, which is a situation whereby some seats are reserved for only women to contest for.

On issues related to elections, he said there is a current disconnect between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, citing experiences from the Osun gubernatorial rerun election.

He explained that security agents arrested some officials of the foundation on the field and asked them to produce a letter to cover the rerun, although INEC confirmed no other letter was needed aside the one issued to observers.

“This case shows the disconnect between the two agencies that ought to be working towards one objective, whuch is to organise a free and fair election. If the Constitution has given INEC the power, let every other agency key into it” he said.

“The reality also is that the constitution also gives police the primary responsibility to maintain law and order. So the question is who has the paramount responsibility to maintain peace and order? I don’t think there is a problem with the law, but when it comes to working with one another, there is what we call inter-agency rivalry. Everyone wants to be in charge but we know they are all working for one purpose.”

Speaking on the conduct of the police from 2003 to 2015, Mr. Olugbuo described it as a “mixed bag”, noting that there have been good and bad times in the force.

He stated that the delay in payment of the allowances of police officers during elections contribute to their poor performance.He however urged the security agencies to avoid interfering in politics.

The organisation’s Election Threat’s Assessment, which was done in April for 12 states (two states per geo-polotical zones), identified some challenges during elections.

These are related to drug abuse, hate speech, political thugs, extremists, as well as the activities of security agencies and the election management body.

The foundation says it will deploy no fewer than 1,500 electoral observers in the 774 local governments of the country for the 2019 elections with the collaboration of the Police Service Commission.

“We are collaborating with two technology-based organisations to help develop a software that will monitor security management during elections. The observers will make use of this application so that individuals can download,” Mr. Olugbuo stated.

On post election violence, he said, “Election security management which we are working with the European Union looks at the three major cycles of election (before, during and after election) in order to mitigate violence.”