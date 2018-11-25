NAF develops equipment for enhanced operational efficiency

Related News

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Thursday unveiled various operational equipment developed locally by its personnel to enhance operational efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment were displayed during the 2018 Intra Command and Research and Development competition held at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

The chief of air staff, Sadiq Abubakar, said the competition was to imbibe the culture of self-reliance among NAF personnel.

Represented by Muazu Suleiman, (an Air Vice Marshal), the chief of air staff added that the annual competition was also to showcase the innovative ideas, solve operational and other service problems as well as reduce over dependence on foreign inputs.

“The equipment would go a long way in addressing some contemporary challenges such as terrorism, banditry and general lawlessness that is prevalent in many areas of our society.

“The innovations showcased are testimony to the resilience and enormous potentials within Nigerians. Many of these things are problems that are clearly afflicting the air force and the needs that they would address its very immediate.”

The theme for the event was ‘Harnessing technological innovations for enhance operation.’

NAN reports that 13 projects displayed by different commands included Radio Frequency Identification Device, Mobile Under Vehicle Inspection System, Base Information Management System to enhance access and control of NAF bases, Flying Training Management System among others.

At the end of the competition, 403 Flying Training School Kano which constructed a 3-in-one Test Bench for L-39ZA aircraft, came first, followed by 407 Air Combat Training Group Kainji’s Portable Hydraulic Topper while the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital Kaduna’s Lumbar Traction, clinched third position.

(NAN)