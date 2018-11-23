FAAN to temporarily redirect arrival vehicular movements at Lagos Airport Monday

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says vehicular movements on the arrival floor of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will be redirected effective 8:00 a.m. on November 26, due to ongoing construction works.

FAAN made the announcement in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Friday.

Mrs Yakubu said the construction was aimed at enhancing facilitation and improving travel experience at the nation’s busiest airport.

She said: “To this effect, a temporary Arrival Pick Up Zone in the old car park (opposite the terminal building), will be opened.

“Consequently, arriving passengers will, as usual, exit the halls through Arrival Gate D but will no longer be able to turn left, as the left axis will be closed, due to construction.

“All passengers after exiting from Arrival Gate D, will now turn right and proceed to the old car park (opposite the terminal building), where a temporary pick up zone has been created.’’

Mr Yakubu noted that to ensure seamless vehicular movement as this phase of the construction was going on, FAAN had already mobilised relevant security agencies to assist in ensuring improved landside facilitation.

“While we appeal to all airport users to cooperate with the security agencies on ground and ensure compliance to driving/parking rules, we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause them,’’ she said.

(NAN)

