What the weather would look like on Saturday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny and partly cloudy skies over most parts of the country with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the southern part on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the central cities in the morning hours.

It added that sunny conditions were likely during the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 and 13 to 22 degrees celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the northern states would experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 11 to 17 degrees celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the entire region in the morning period.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Eket, Lagos,
Warri, Uyo and Calabar axis during the afternoon/evening hours, with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

“Sunny and partly cloudy conditions are expected over the North, Central and Inland regions, with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the coastal region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

