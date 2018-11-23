Ben Murray-Bruce to deliver keynote speech at AUN’s Founder’s Day

Senator Ben Murray Bruce
Senator Ben Murray Bruce

The Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency and chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatization, Ben Murray-Bruce, will deliver the keynote speech at the 13th Founder’s Day ceremony of the American University of Nigeria.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at the Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall on the main campus of the university in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

An American tradition, the annual Founder’s Day celebrates the vision, progress and development strides of the American University of Nigeria, which graduated its first set of students in 2009.

The AUN learning community, including its growing student members who come from all the 36 states of Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, and around the world, will join the university’s global faculty and staff to reflect on the impact of the university’s Development and Entrepreneurship mantra on the Nigerian and African societies.

They will also share experience on the unparalleled commitment to education, entrepreneurship, and community development motivation of the founder and former Nigerian vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

In conferring on the AUN Founder the first Global Citizenship Award on its 50th anniversary in 2011, the United States Peace Corps spoke glowingly of his generosity to the cause of education: “No private businessman in Africa has worked harder for democracy or contributed more to the progress of higher education than Atiku Abubakar,”

Mr Abubakar is currently contesting for the Nigerian presidency under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in the 2019 election.

Connecting from their various locations around the world, AUN’s emergent alumni kicked-started the celebrations with a series of colorful weeklong Homecoming events underlining the strong bond they proudly share with their alma mater.

Dawn Dekle, the AUN president, expressed excitement at the choice of Mr Murray-Bruce as the university’s keynote speaker.

“As a learning community, AUN is honored to have a statesman, media mogul, and the distinguished Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, OON, as keynote speaker,” she said.

Ms Dekle said Mr Murray-Bruce is the ideal speaker for this year’s occasion given his background in entrepreneurship, corporate governance, and resource management and also against the university management’s policy push toward greater sustainability.

Past speakers at the AUN’s Founder’s Day ceremonies since 2006 have included the late Hamidu Alkali; Charles Soludo; Tulane University’s Professor William Bertrand; Matthew Hassan Kukah; former US Ambassador to Nigeria Robin Sanders; former EU ambassador to Nigeria David McRae; Ibrahim Gambari; Colombian educationist Vicky Colbert; and former Ugandan vice president, Gilbert Bukenya.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.